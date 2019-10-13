|
Rev. Nancy Gifford Bean Mitchell July 12, 1928 - September 13, 2019 SAN DEIGO Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth John Mitchell, her father, Allen Daggett Bean, her mother, Amy Thelma Clark Bean, and her brother Robert Allen Bean.Nancy left behind her sons, David Allen Mitchell and John Stephen Mitchell, daughters, Anne Louise Mitchell, Laurie Amy Mitchell Laudenslager and Julie Elizabeth Mitchell Hatch, grandchildren, Pol Llovet, Skyla Rose McCord, Joshua Michael Miles, Sara Anne Miles, Aimee Nell Loudenslager, Breanna Lynn Hatch, Jesse Dewey Hatch, and Joseph John Hatch; seven great-grandchildren.Nancy attended Occidental College UCLA and graduated from Pacific Oaks College.Nancy was a specialist in the education of young children and directed the School of Young Children in Nashville, Tenn, and the Wesley Young Children's School in San Diego, CA.Nancy was consecrated as a Diaconal Minister to Wesley United Methodist Church in San Diego and La Jolla United Methodist Church.Nancy was part of the YMCA Child care service in San Diego.Nancy managed a YMCA computer center in San Diego.Nancy volunteered for many child and family support organizations (SPIN).Nancy received a U.S. congressional award for her work with children and families.Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino Del Rio S. on November 16, at 1:00pm.In lieu of flowers, we are requesting any donations be sent to the San Diego Chapter, 5075 Shoreham Pl, Suite #240, San Diego, CA 92122.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019