Nancy H.S. Hom June 18, 1943 - July 7, 2020 San Diego Nancy How Siu Hom was born on June 18, 1943 in Taishan, Guangdong. While pursuing her teaching career in Hong Kong, she met and married China Land restauranteur Jackson Seck Quon Hom in 1963 and began a new life with him in San Diego. Following the birth of her two sons, Nancy encouraged Jackson to open their own restaurant, Land of China, in Chula Vista. Over the next few years, it became a local favorite, encouraging the couple to later open a second location in Seaport Village.Following the success of their restaurants, Nancy became more involved with San Diego's Chinese community. She was an active member of the Ying On Merchant Business Association and helped found the Lin Wah Music Center. As a former grade school teacher, Nancy prioritized education, ensuring that her own children, Dan, Ray, and Mimi, had every academic opportunity that she was not able to pursue herself. Beyond her passion for reading and acumen for real estate investment, Nancy enjoyed playing mahjong with friends and possessed a keen eye for spotting a good deal. A generous host, she loved filling her home with family, friends, and delicious food.In the last couple years of her life, Nancy struggled with Alzheimer's and dementia. On the evening of July 7, 2020, her family gathered bedside to say their final goodbyes, before she passed away peacefully at the age of 77. Nancy leaves behind her children Dan, Raymond, Mimi and their spouses and six grandchildren.A burial and memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Park, Serenity Residence II located at 4300 Imperial Ave. San Diego CA. In lieu of flowers, our family lovingly requests that donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
San Diego Chapter in Memory of Nancy Hom.