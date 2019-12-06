|
Nancy J. Lind December 17, 1931 - November 18, 2019 Chula Vista Nancy Jean Lind, 87, died peacefully on November 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on December 17, 1931, in Norwalk, CT. Nancy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob; three children, Paul, David (Maggie), and Carol (Jeff) Gaudino, four grandchildren, and one great-grandson. An educator for 30 years in the Chula Vista School District, she was a person with a giving heart, infectious smile, and a volunteering spirit, especially with her church, Salvation Army Auxiliary, and Republican Women. She will be lovingly remembered for her kindness and compassion towards others and her love of a good joke. There was a private burial at Glen Abbey. A Celebration of Life will be held at Community Congregational Church CV on December 14 at 12 noon followed by a reception. If desired and in lieu of flowers (though she loved flowers), memorial donations may be sent to Community Congregational Church CV Diaconate Fund, 276 F St., Chula Vista, CA 91910.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019