Nancy James February 10, 1931 - June 28, 2019 La Jolla Nancy James, a longtime resident of the San Diego area and a lifelong supporter of the arts, died June 28 in La Jolla, surrounded by her family. She was 88. Nancy was born February 10, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA, the second child of Daniel Brooks Barlow and Helen Kuhn Barlow. She graduated from George School, studied at Bradford Junior College, and earned a BS degree in physical therapy at the University of Pennsylvania. Nancy married her first husband, Dr. John Rice Carpenter, in 1954. The couple spent their first years in San Angelo, TX, where their son Jack was born, then in Cleveland, OH, where their two daughters, Betsey and Meg joined the family.In 1961 the Carpenters relocated to San Diego when John joined the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. They made their home in the Del Cerro neighborhood and spent most summer vacations at John's family cabin on Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota. John died in 1973. Nancy married David Alton James, an insurance executive, in 1975. Nancy and David moved in 2000 to Vi at La Jolla Village, a retirement community, where they continued to have an active social life. David died in 2011.During her fifty plus years in San Diego, Nancy's talents and interests supported a variety of organizations in the community. These included The Junior League, Athenaeum Mini-Concerts, La Jolla Symphony & Chorus, The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, The Wednesday Club, San Diego Opera, San Diego Symphony, San Diego Museum of Art, Timken Museum of Art, San Diego Architectural Foundation and The Old Globe. She also co-founded The Butterfly, a business that organized trips to cultural events in Los Angeles for San Diego fine arts enthusiasts.In addition to her love for the arts, Nancy was an avid traveler throughout her life and had visited every continent except for Antarctica. Friends describe her as a vivacious woman who thrived on social connections; to her family, she was a strong-willed and powerful matriarch. She was a loyal friend to many in the San Diego community and will be missed. Nancy is survived by her son Jack Carpenter (wife Alice Krasinski) and daughters Erin (wife Lorena) Carpenter and Zoe Carpenter; daughter Dr. Betsey Carpenter and sons Christopher Stone and Nicholas Stone; daughter Meg Dittemore and sons Scott (wife Emily and daughter Brynne) Dittemore and Matthew Dittemore; and step-son Tom (wife Nancy) James and sons Andrew (wife Tamara and children Tucker, Ryleigh, and Kinsley) James and Jonathan James. She is also survived by her sister Sara Biggs and brother Jacob Barlow (wife Phyllis) and their families. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 29, 2:30 p.m. at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla, CA, 92037. Nancy will be interred alongside her husbands at El Camino Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Nancy be remembered through memorial donations to one of the following: St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church Organ Fund, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla, CA 92037, www.stjamesbythesea.org, Timken Museum of Art, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 500, San Diego, CA 92103, www.timkenmuseum.org/join-support Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019