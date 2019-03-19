San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Nancy Jo Zastoupil Obituary
Nancy Jo Zastoupil March 16, 1947 - March 10, 2019 Santee Nancy Jo Zastoupil (71) passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019 at her home in Santee, CA. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Green, son Michael, mother Shirley David, a brother and two sisters, four grandsons and two granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Albert (March 8, 2011) and two brothers.Memorial services will be held at the El Cajon Mortuary on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor and memory of her husband to Alzheimer's San Diego (alzsd.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
