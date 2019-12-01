|
Nancy Katherine Murray February 11, 1951 - November 19, 2019 SAN DIEGO Nancy K. Murry was a vivacious, friendly lady who loved God, people, colorful fashion, style and shopping.Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Jack Carson and Katherine Freese Murray. She was known as "Nancy K." and developed her love of the elements of design, needle arts and fashion at an early age.Nancy K. graduated from Carnegie Mellon University and earned her Master's and PhD degree from the University of Tennessee before beginning her career in fashion merchandising. She began working as a buyer, merchandiser and marketing researcher in the commercial field. Her expertise in textiles resulted in her being awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study Decorative Arts in India in 1980, emphasizing weaving and hand crafted textiles.She soon realized her true calling was sharing her love of textiles, fashion and interior design with college students. Nancy K. taught at Idaho State University and the University of Nevada-Reno before moving to San Diego where she taught at San Diego State University. When the Family & Consumer Science Department was closed at SDSU, she joined the fashion merchandising program at Point Loma Nazarene University in 2001, and taught there until she retired in 2016.Nancy K.'s interests were wide and varied and included various needle arts, weaving and reading. She was especially intrigued by computers and supported the San Diego Zoo Global big time. Nancy K. served as commissioner of a fantasy football league for several years and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan!Nancy K. passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, professional colleagues and former students, whom she loved.Nancy K. is survived by her brothers, Jack Murray (Judy) of Monroeville, Pennsylvania and Bruce Murray (Nancy) of Prospect, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.Her memorial service will be held in San Diego at San Carlos Methodist Church on December 8th at 1:00pm. She will be interred at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Pennsylvania.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019