Nancy L. Reed May 25, 1927 - September 8, 2019 Santee Nancy L. Reed passed away in her home in Santee on Sunday afternoon, September 8, 2019. Nancy was born on May 25th, 1927 in Sandusky, OH, to Edwin and Pauline Gundlach. Nancy was a graduate of Sandusky High School, and she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dennison University in 1949. In 1955, she earned her Master of Education degree from the University of Cincinnati. Following her graduation in 1955, Nancy moved to Kaiserslautern, Germany, to teach in the US Military schools. In 1958 she returned to the United States and began teaching at Coalinga Community College in the California Central Valley. It was while teaching at Coalinga College that she met her future husband, Carroll M. Reed, who was a music professor at the school. On June 18th, 1960 they were married in Carmel, CA. Following their marriage, Nancy and Carroll moved to Poitiers, France, where they both taught in the US Military schools. In 1963, they moved to La Mesa, CA, after Carroll accepted a position as the founding Music Director at Grossmont Community College. They resided in La Mesa for over 35 years where they raised their two children, Marcia and Randy. Shortly after Carroll's passing in 1996, Nancy moved to Santee where she enjoyed her view of Mission Trails Park. Nancy was a friend to everyone she met! While raising her children she met her three lifelong friends in her "weigh-in group" who got together for coffee and a weighing-in once a week for over 50 years. Nancy had a passion for swimming. She taught infant swim and arthro swim classes at Grossmont Hospital, worked as a lifeguard at the La Mesa Municipal pool and gave swim lessons to many children in La Mesa. She was a proud member of the Heartland Master Swim Club well into her 80s. She also swam in the La Jolla Rough Water Swim for many years, winning her age group several times. Nancy volunteered in the visitor center at Mission Trails Regional Park for many years. While at Mission Trails, she was able to combine her love of bird watching along with her love of meeting and helping new people. She is survived by her son Randy and her daughter Marcia, in addition to four grandsons and two great-granddaughters. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Nancy in November. Please contact the family for details of the event. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (One Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119 or online at www.mtrp.org)
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019