She will always be my inspiration for open swim.

Her kindness and happy spirit was magnetic

And contagious!



And she was always so proud of her family and their closeness .



I am delighted to also have been touched by her kind spirit years ago in helping her make the BiG move out of her Mt Helix house into her smaller Santee home.



Nancy was not afraid of moving forward ahead to another chapter, another adventure , another race

To win. May she be swimming freely in heaven .

