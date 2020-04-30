|
Nancy Lee Hand Abernethy February 22, 1934 - April 13, 2020 Escondido Nancy Lee Hand Abernethy passed away April 13, 2020, at Palomar Medical Center, Escondido.Daughter of Frank M. Hand and Muriel B. Downer, she was born February 22, 1934, in Washington, D.C. She married Paul Lee Abernethy Jr., a graduate of the US Naval Academy in 1955 in Annapolis, Maryland. Between the military and corporate sectors, Paul's career took them to 15 different homes. Nancy was a housewife and mother of two: Paul Lee Abernethy III and Susan Lynn Abernethy.Nancy loved animals. As a child, her pet chicken rode on the handles of her bicycle. She had dogs throughout her life, and later she added horses. Eventually, Paul and Nancy moved to Pauma Valley, California, and became active members of the Pauma Valley Country Club. They built a home that looked out over the barn and horse pastures.Her love of plants was lifelong, blossoming in Pauma, where she created a greenhouse for orchids, a rose garden, and a grove of fruit trees. Active in the Dos Valles Garden Club, Valley Center, she served as an officer and a flower judge. In 2006, Nancy moved to Redwood Terrace, Escondido. Nancy is survived by her children, two grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.Due to the quarantine, there will be no services.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020