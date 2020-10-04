Nancy Lynn Masters

October 15, 1946 - September 10, 2020

Chula Vista

Nancy Lynn (Carl) Masters, 73, a long-time resident of Chula Vista, CA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Nancy married MGySgt (USMC) John Allen Masters in 1969; she was widowed in 2004. Nancy retired from San Diego County Child Support Division in 2013, serving nearly 20 years.Nancy is survived by four children: Mike, Jamie, Mary, and Jodie; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, niece, two great-nieces, as well as family in IL, VA, and WV.Nancy will be rejoined with John in eternity at the Miramar National VA Cemetery in San Diego, CA with a private ceremony. "Honey, I'm home."



