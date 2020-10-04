Nancy Lynn Masters

October 15, 1946 - September 10, 2020

Chula Vista

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Nancy Lynn Masters of Chula Vista (formally, of West Virginia). She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 10, 2020, at 6:33 p.m.Nancy retired from the County of San Diego after 20 years of service.We love and miss her dearly. She was a very strong woman who always put her family







first. We find comfort







in knowing that she







went peacefully and is now reunited with her loved ones that passed before her.Survivors include her son, Mike Masters; and her daughters, Jamie Woolrich, Mary Masters, and Jodie Masters-Nunn. She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, John Masters; both of her parents, Virgil and Mary Carl; and her baby brother, Joseph Carl. Her services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on November 23, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. She will be buried on the opposite her husband's headstone with the words that she herself chose: "Honey I'm Home."



