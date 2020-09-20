Nancy M. Beardsley
July 21, 1955 - September 8, 2020
San Diego
Nancy M. Beardsley (Bulfer), age 65, passed away after a 14 -year battle with cancer on September 8, 2020 at home with her husband, Gary, by her side. Nancy was born July 1955 in Fresno, CA; the daughter of Viola and Clarence Bulfer. Nancy graduated from McClane High School in Fresno in 1973.After graduation, she married the love of her life, Gary Beardsley and moved to Gary's Home Town, San Diego in 1974. Nancy obtained her Associates of Science in Business Administration Degree from Grossmont City College. Nancy and Gary worked hard to build their own business, establishing Beardsley's Auto Body & Paint, which they lead for 20 years. Nancy & Gary enjoyed a happy marriage, celebrating their 46th year of marriage in August.One of Nancy's favorite passions was traveling around the world, exploring new places, viewing the sites, experiencing and embracing the local cultures and cuisines. Nancy was an active member of Father Joe's Villages Ladies Guild, PMP Pals, and previously volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House.Nancy is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Gary, her son Adam, his wife Megan, her daughter Katie, her three brothers: Steve, Tim and John, plus several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her only grandson, her pride and joy, Carter. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to cancer research at UC San Diego in Nancy's name. Visit: https://www.featheringillmortuary.com/memorials
for donation information. Private services will be held on October 3rd.