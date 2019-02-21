Nancy Marie Whitcomb December 9, 1940 - February 11, 2019 San Diego Nancy Marie Whitcomb passed away at her home in San Diego, CA, on February 11, 2019. She was born December 9, 1940, in Bismarck, ND, to Carl and Clara Carlson. Nancy was 78 years old.Nancy was a loving and devoted wife for 58 years to her husband Bruce Whitcomb. Nancy and Bruce were blessed with three daughters and three grandchildren whom Nancy loved, cared for and devoted her time to. Nancy also gave unselfishly to the community she served. She began as a volunteer as a counselor at the San Diego Mental Health Systems, Inc., advanced to becoming an administrative assistant and retired as a board member for a total of 25 years. In her spare time, she traveled the world exploring various cultures often times giving to third world countries. Nancy had a remarkable gift of helping others and for sharing her love for life with them.Nancy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bruce, of San Diego, CA, formerly from Fargo, ND; daughters, Tracy Lou Warren and her husband, Chris, of Scottsdale, AZ; Jennifer Ruth Whitcomb of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Aubrie Ruth Whitcomb, Megan Ann and Brent William Warren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Marie Whitcomb. She is loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Poway-Bernardo Mortuary in handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Job Options, Inc., and employer of workers with disabilities. Located at 3465 Camino del Rio S., Ste. 300, San Diego, CA 92108. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019