Nancy Mullane
February 12, 1946 - November 18, 2020
Encinitas
We are sad to announce the death of Nancy Mullane, a longtime resident of Encinitas, CA. She passed away after a short, unexpected illness. She was born to L. Wayne & Dolores Mullane in Pasadena, CA. Nancy grew up in Fullerton and lived most of her adult life in San Diego county, working as a corporate legal secretary for the Signal Companies and Callaway Golf. She later worked as administrator of a trust & private charity. She was a volunteer at Park Dale Lane Elementary school in Encinitas, where she established a Reading Garden and library in memory of her daughter, Jennifer, a teacher. Nancy was a volunteer and supporter of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas.Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her sister Mary Ellen, her daughter, Jennifer, and Mike, the father of her grandson, Jack. After the deaths of his parents, Nancy devoted her life to raising Jack. Nancy is survived by her grandson, Jack; her sisters, Beth of Encinitas, Ginger of CO, Denise of WA; her brothers Michael of MD, and George of Fullerton. Nancy is also survived by her aunt, Dorothy of Auburn, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy will rest in the Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery with Jennifer. As the current pandemic precludes a celebration of Nancy's life, we have established a memorial website (accessible at https://tinyurl.com/y2dbl2lz
) for her many friends and extended family to share memories and photos of Nancy.