Nancy Nadler Frank February 23, 1948 - April 4, 2019 La Jolla Nancy Nadler Frank, born February 23, 1948 in Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Nancy is survived by children Marcie Frank (San Diego, CA), son Adam Frank (Tucson, AZ), siblings Cynthia Kaplan (Solon, OH) and Daniel Nadler (Weston, FL) and partner Richard Long (Coronado, CA). Nancy was the former President of American Medical Image, Inc. She was an active member of La Jolla Country Club and Club Altura, an avid fiction writer and sculptor and an excellent cook! She was very passionate about the healing power of animals. Donations can be made in her name to the Helen Woodward Animal Center ("PET"), P.O. Box 64, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019