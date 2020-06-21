Nancy Peoples Boyce August 8, 1931 - June 13, 2020 Nancy Peoples Boyce, 88, of Chula Vista passed away after a long bout with Alzheimer's.She was born in Bonita and graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1949. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roger. They had 3 children; Steven who lives in Wisconsin; Timothy who lives in El Cajon; and daughter, Cheryl Boyce Rutkowski, who predeceased her mother.Nancy had 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, who were all her pride and joy. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to all.Graveside service will be held at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, on Monday June 22 at 12:00 noon.



