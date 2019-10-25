|
Nancy Rhoda Lewis December 25, 1934 - October 20, 2019 Cary, NC Nancy Rhoda Lewis (ne Larson), 84, of San Diego, CA and Chicago, IL, passed away October 20, 2019. She was an only child born to the late Reuben & Ruth Larson on December 25, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. Nancy graduated from Steinmetz, HS and received her RN and Psychology degree from Northwestern University and Master's in Education from Rosary College. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lewis. Nancy is survived by her children, Victor (Cheryl) Nelson, Linda (Rip) Thompsen, Leslie Hallenberg, Steven Nelson and Scott (Vale) Nelson; grandchildren, Brandon (Briana), Kristin (Brian), Lauren, Thomas, Niklas, Britt, Benjamin, and Marie; six great-grandchildren, and her dog Chloe. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA or your favorite animal charity.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019