Nancy Rita Buchanan March 26, 2020 SAN DIEGO Nancy Rita Buchanan passed away on March 26, 2020. She was born and raised near Chicago, Illinois. After graduation from college she began her teaching career.While living and teaching in the Pacific Beach area she made many good friends and traveled all over the world! On September 1, 2016, she moved into a Wesley Palm Retirement Community home. Nancy had a good life. She was a neat person and was well liked by many many people! She will be missed.Due to current circumstances there will not be any service.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020