|
|
Nancy Yvonne Conger August 8, 1932 - January 1, 2020 National City Nancy Y. Conger, 87, passed away on January 1, 2020. Nancy was born August 8, 1932, in Long Beach CA, and came to the San Diego area that year, after the Long Beach earthquake. Her family lived in National City and La Mesa. While attending SDSU she met and married Fred M. Conger in 1953. As a young couple they lived in Morro Bay and Chicago, while Fred served in the Army. After his discharge, they eventually settled in Point Loma where they raised their four children. While her husband built a career with the City of San Diego, she worked as a teacher with the Adult Education Department, teaching art throughout San Diego. She also spent time working at the VA hospital teaching art to veterans. Nancy was a skilled artisan that had the ability to work in a variety of mediums from watercolors to oils, pottery, jewelry, stained glass and enamels.During summer vacations she would take lessons from the famous painter Robert Woods, in Green Valley Lake. She could often be seen painting all over San Diego. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002. She recently left her home in Point Loma and moved back to National City, to the Paradise Village Community. Ever the artist and social butterfly, she enjoyed painting and teaching art classes in her new home, to both the residents and staff. She passed away peacefully on New Year's Day after a short illness. By her side when she passed were children, grandchildren and devoted boyfriend, John Turner. She is survived by her four children: Dan, Jennifer, Martha, and Eric, as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday the 12th at 1pm, at Paradise Village Retirement Community at 2700 E. 4th St., National City, CA 91950.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020