Cypress View Mausoleum & Mortuary
3953 Imperial Ave at S 40th St
San Diego, CA 92113
(619) 264-3168
Interment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Cypress View Mausoleum and Crematory
Naomi Cecelia Hendrickson


1921 - 2019
Naomi Cecelia Hendrickson Obituary
Naomi Cecelia Hendrickson April 18, 1921 - April 19, 2019 San Diego Naomi C. "Granny" Hendrickson passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019, at her home in San Diego, surrounded with love by family and friends. She was born on April 18, 1921, in Saugerties, New York, to Harry and Lillian Degnan. She worked at Balboa Naval Hospital as an LVN in the emergency room. On retiring, Naomi continued her nursing career in the private sector. Naomi truly lived her life her way through simple pleasures, antique shopping, working on her home and garden and spending time with family and friends. She was a people person, always connecting with her family and friends in a deep, meaningful and positive way.Naomi is survived by her daughter, Karen; son, Steven; grandson, Steven James, and granddaughter, Hailey Rose, as well as her beloved friends. The interment will be held at the Cypress View Mausoleum and Crematory on Wednesday, May 1, at 1:00pm. Family friends and others whose lives Naomi touched are invited to the Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 11, from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Please email [email protected] for location.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2019
