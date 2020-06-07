Natalie Moreno Nares January 6, 1927 - May 10, 2020 OCEANSIDE Born on the Lord's Epiphany January 6, Natalie unexpectedly passed away peacefully at her home on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 93. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family and faith in God always came first in her life. Natalie was born to Jesus and Maria Moreno in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was the youngest daughter of 13 children. She moved to Oceanside with her family when she was 13 years old and graduated from Oceanside-Carlsbad High School. She was a dental assistant in Oceanside, married Matias C. Nares on August 23, 1952, at Saint Mary Church in Oceanside, and she and Monty raised five children in the house they built in Oceanside. Natalie was very involved as a Cub Scout leader, parent club room mother, and volunteer in numerous school activities during her children's school years. She enjoyed decorating cakes, creating paper mache Nativity sets, sewing, crocheting blankets, doing word puzzles, reading mysteries and religious books, and cooking and baking for large family birthday parties and holiday gatherings. She loved visiting with people, especially the sick; saying novenas and rosaries; attending Mass at the Prince of Peace Abbey; and always looked forward to her yearly pilgrimage to Las Cruces to fulfill her promise on December 12 to the Virgin of Guadalupe, a "promesa" she made when she was five years old and rarely missed. Throughout her entire life, Natalie held an unwavering, strong faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was a very religious and devoted Catholic of Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church in Oceanside for over eighty years. She taught first and second grade Catholic Catechism for over 50 years. She began teaching Catechism at Stuart Farms near Camp Pendleton, followed by numerous years teaching from her home until CCD classes were moved to the Church sites where she continued her passion for teaching about the Catholic faith. Natalie also volunteered as a bilingual counselor at Birth Choice for over 15 years; and volunteered at Brother Benno's for over 10 years. She was one of the founding, charter, members of Saint Mary Parish Oceanside Young Ladies Institute, a Catholic Women's organization, and member of the Saint Theresa's Guild and Altar Society. Natalie was also an active member for numerous years with Saint Mary's Oceanside, Legion of Mary, attending weekly meetings and administering Communion to the homebound and sick. Natalie was known to always wear a beautiful smile, coupled with a positive and friendly attitude. She will be missed for her thoughtfulness, her clever wit, her gracious, calm, and humble manner, her kindness, and teaching by example the importance of family, hard work, daily virtues, and faith in God. She loved and inspired her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Natalie is loved and survived by her children, daughter, Irene Nares-Guzicki, and son-in-law, Joe; daughter-in-law, Shannon Nares; son, Jimmie Nares and daughter-in-law, Diana; daughter, Monica Tellez, and son-in-law Art. Natalie is also survived by her grandchildren: Timothy Nares, Kimberly (husband Ryan Hansen); Benjamin Nares; Julie (husband Chuck Tally); Laura Nares; Matias Tellez, and Alec Tellez., She was also great-grandmother to Catherine Grace and Elizabeth Faith Hansen. She is survived by three sisters-in-law, Jean and Jenny Moreno, Norma Nares, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, comadres, and dear friends. Natalie was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Monty; her oldest son, Tony Nares, and by her youngest son, Michael Nares. She was also pre-deceased by her parents, all her brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.Due to the Pandemic, a family rosary was held via Zoom, and a viewing/rosary and graveside service was held at San Luis Rey Cemetery for the immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled when the churches are opened, and larger gatherings are permitted.



