Nathaniel Francis Nat' Philpot June 26, 2019 Chula Vista On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Nathaniel Francis Philpot passed away at 7:30 p.m. in the comfort of his own home at the age of 65. He was raised in Chula Vista, CA, by Jim and LaRee Schackelford. He graduated from Hilltop High School in 1971. His passion was working and owning his own business. He always "lived to serve others." He married Rose A. Charlton in September of 1974. Together they raised two sons, Michael and Ryan, and two daughters, Jeanette and Babette. He had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Forever devoting himself to the children. Nat was preceded in death by his dad, Jim, his mom, LaRee, and his twin brother Frank. He is survived by his two sisters, Mary and Joyce, and his brother, John. Nat requested that he be cremated and that no funeral services were to be held. During the last six weeks of his life he was kindly cared for at home by Sharp Hospice and family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
