Ndibu Paul Muamba September 19, 1959 - July 26, 2019 San Diego Ndibu Paul Muamba was born on September 19, 1959, in the village of Mboi, 160 km from Kananga, Capital of Occidental Kasai Province, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He died suddenly in San Diego, California, United States of America, at age 59, at UCSD Hospital, on July 26, 2019. He was the beloved son of late Isaac Muamba Kalemba Nzuji and Anne Kankolongo Tshibangu. Ndibu P. Muamba was a ninth child of ten brothers and a unique sister, who preceded him to Heavens at birth. He is survived by five brothers, four of whom live in the native country of DRC, and older brother, Dr. Martin L. Kabongo Muamba of San Diego, California, USA. After tumultuous but miraculous birth, Ndibu proved to be naturally brilliant, when he started Primary School in Bibanga, Oriental Kasai Province, DRC. He made the highest possible grades which ranked him first of the class compared to his peers in spite of his small frame, from 1967 to 1972. He continued on the same brilliant academic trajectory when he moved to high school in the same village; always ranking on the top of the class that is how he earned scholarships to pay his secondary education. His big adventure began after earning his high school diploma in 1978; then he moved to Kinshasa, the capital city of Democratic Republic of the Congo, to prepare for his post-secondary education abroad. Through the Embassy of the United States in Kinshasa, he learned English as a foreign language to propel him on his long educational odyssey, with his eyes fixed on Europe or United States. His long trek landed him in Florence, Italy via Liberia, West Africa. He then started his studies in Agronomy, where he successfully earned a Bachelor's Degree in Soil Sciences in 1992, at the University of Florence, in Italy. Quickly, he joined his brother, Martin Kabongo, in the United States, to continue graduate studies at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, successfully earning an MS degree. After he occupied several international professions and services, such as his mission as a Professeur in Hati, then moved to the Republic of South Africa, where he got married to his widowed wife. He then settled in San Diego since 2005. He was working for Nutrition Services at Neighborhood House Association at his untimely death. He is survived by five brothers, Bailo Kasonga Muamba, Matthieu Kambumba Muamba, Martin Kabongo Muamba, Lambert Malangu Muamba and scores of nieces and nephews in the DRC and in the United States. Ndibu leaves behind his widowed wife, Julie Ngomba Nkola, and two children, eight and half year old, Isaac Muamba and now seven-year-old, Annie Kankolongo Muamba. Ndibu had a brilliant intellect and sharp mind. He loved God, as he was brought up in a Christian family. He joined Church of Good Shepherd, Episcopal, in Bonita California. He was a member of Boards of Rectors of this Church that he considered as his primary family in San Diego. Ndibu always sought peace and was highly intolerant with transgressions to moral values and cultural traditions. Ndibu considered himself a man of truth and brutally despised deceits and dishonesty. He relied on biblical passages to support all his arguments. Ndibu's precocious untimely death surprises the world of his friends and family, and leaves a void that his contagious smile will not fill again. Ndibu will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery, San Diego, California, August 9th, 2019, at 12:00 PM, after a memorial service at Church of Good Shepherd, Episcopal, in Bonita at 9:00 AM. Wake and viewing will be held at Community Mortuary in Chula Vista, CA, 4:00 PM 9:00 PM. Any contribution should be sent to the Church of Good Shepherd Foundation. We ask his God, ancestors, and his deceased sibling to welcome him in eternal peace. ADIEU. As they say in homeland, "WAYA BIMPE, NDIBU".
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019