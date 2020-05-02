Neal was my big brother, and I idolized him since I was a kid. He joined the Navy when I was going in to 5th grade, so we didn't grow up together. We grew close as adults and had a very close bond. I think of him daily. I spoke with a lifelong friend of us both on the day of Neal's passing and he said it best when he told me, "We should all strive to be more like Neal."
Kate, you were his rock throughout your marriage and especially during his illness. Your love for him was evident in more ways than I can describe here, and because of you, he was peaceful and comfortable right through to his passing. I am forever grateful for your commitment to him.
Goodbye my brother.
Troy Matthews