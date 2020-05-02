Neal was an amazing man who shared his knowledge and love of the ocean -- especially Glorietta Bay with others. He was an observer of life noticing subtle changes with the seasons in our bay. I met Neal paddling -- I in my outrigger canoe, Neal with camera in hand swimming in the bay. His stunning images capture the beauty of the plants and animals living beneath the surface. Listening to Neal talk about Moby Dick inspired me to read the classic novel. His description of the soul is inspired by Moby Dick and his words inspire me to this day. As my team of Emerald Keepers work to educate others about caring for all that Neal loved, we hope to honor him by sharing his photography in Glorietta Bay Park in a kiosk we are working to install with the City of Coronado. Condolences to his family that he loved dearly and to all who knew this beautiful human. Neal, I am blessed to have known you. -Amy Steward

