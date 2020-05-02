Neal Joseph Matthews
1953 - 2019
In memory of Neal Joseph Matthews.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 entries
I met Neal through his wife, my cousin Kate. Seems nobody had a stronger commitment & drive than Neal.
Condolences to Kate - Suzanne Prentice
Suzanne & Steve Prentice
I met Neal on Glorietta Bay Beach, coming out of the water. He spoke kindly to me and gladly shared his incredible knowledge. He greatly enriched my life and expanded my vistas of Mother Ocean. I will miss him lots. D. Duncan
David C. Duncan
Friend
Neal was an amazing man who shared his knowledge and love of the ocean -- especially Glorietta Bay with others. He was an observer of life noticing subtle changes with the seasons in our bay. I met Neal paddling -- I in my outrigger canoe, Neal with camera in hand swimming in the bay. His stunning images capture the beauty of the plants and animals living beneath the surface. Listening to Neal talk about Moby Dick inspired me to read the classic novel. His description of the soul is inspired by Moby Dick and his words inspire me to this day. As my team of Emerald Keepers work to educate others about caring for all that Neal loved, we hope to honor him by sharing his photography in Glorietta Bay Park in a kiosk we are working to install with the City of Coronado. Condolences to his family that he loved dearly and to all who knew this beautiful human. Neal, I am blessed to have known you. -Amy Steward
Amy Steward
Happy Birthday, Neal! You were so amazing, and I was so fortunate. Love Kate
Stephanie Jennings
Kate: my hope and prayer for you is that you will be comforted, laugh and even cry as you remember the precious memories you and Neil made over the years. Having lost my wife, we will share many emotions, and some so different. Grief can sure sneak up. Little things can open the tear ducts. For me it was a McDonald's receipt, because it reminded me that my five-year-old grandson no longer would get to pick where he would like grandma to take him for lunch every Friday. I'll miss Neil's reporting and writing. He was an accomplished guy and I read he was quite the inventor, creating those eye drops. John Gilmore
John Gilmore
Neal was my big brother, and I idolized him since I was a kid. He joined the Navy when I was going in to 5th grade, so we didn't grow up together. We grew close as adults and had a very close bond. I think of him daily. I spoke with a lifelong friend of us both on the day of Neal's passing and he said it best when he told me, "We should all strive to be more like Neal."

Kate, you were his rock throughout your marriage and especially during his illness. Your love for him was evident in more ways than I can describe here, and because of you, he was peaceful and comfortable right through to his passing. I am forever grateful for your commitment to him.

Goodbye my brother.
Troy Matthews
Neal was a terrific writer, which is how I, as a reader, knew him. Sincere condolences to his family, and wife Kate, who I knew many moons ago through her work that appeared in the Daily Transcript and elsewhere. Neal left a legacy but left far too soon. RIP
Tim McClain
Kate: my hope and prayer for you is that you will be comforted, laugh and even smile as you remember the precious memories you and Neil made over the years. Having lost my wife, we will share many emotions, and some so different. Grief can sure sneak up. Little things can open the tear ducts. For me it was a McDonald's receipt, because it reminded me that my five-year-old grandson no longer would get to pick where he would like grandma to take him for lunch every Friday. I'll miss his reporting and writing. He was an accomplished guy and I read he was quite the inventor, creating those eye drops. John Gilmore
Kate: my hope and prayer for you is that you will be comforted, laugh and even smile as you remember the precious memories you and Neil made over the years. Having lost my wife, we will share many emotions, and some so different. Grief can sure sneak up. Little things can open the tear ducts. For me it was a McDonald's receipt, because it reminded me that my five-year-old grandson no longer would get to pick where he would like grandma to take him for lunch every Friday. I'll miss his reporting and writing. He was an accomplished guy and I read he was quite the inventor, creating those eye drops. John Gilmore
Thank you Kate,
for this beautiful eulogy of Neal.
- Sandy Matthews
Beautifully written, Kate. You knew him best and you capture his life and spirit with great grace.
Jeannette De Wyze
