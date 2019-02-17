|
|
Neal Manion September 19, 1972 - February 6, 2019 San Diego Neal Manion, 46, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in his home. He was born September 19, 1972, in San Diego, and built the most successful boat dealership in San Diego. Neal is survived by his parents, Dennis and Nancy Manion; brother, Craig (Lorrie) Manion; nephew, Austin Manion; and his M2O Marine family and crew. Memorial service Saturday, March 2nd, at 10:00 a.m., at El Cajon Mortuary, 684 South Mollison Ave., El Cajon 92020. A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 2nd, at 2:00 p.m., at M2O Marine, 3645 Camino Del Rio S., San Diego 92108.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019