Neil Edward Lien

Neil Edward Lien Obituary
Neil Edward Lien February 20, 1936 - January 25, 2020 ESCONDIDO Neil Lien was born in Chicago, Illinois to Carl B. and Orpha M. Lien. He graduated from Lawrence University in 1958, and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961 in the Psychological Warfare Unit. He joined the family business in 1961, then entered the commercial real estate profession in 1973. He was active in the Escondido Rotary Club for 35 years, and served as president in 1985 to 1986.Neil is survived by his daughters, Demetra Wolford of El Cajon, CA; Cassandra Lien of Salt Lake City, UT; Andrea Lien of San Pedro, CA; ex-wife, Toni Lien of Rancho Bernardo, CA; sister, Marcia Wrisley of Valley Center, CA; and four grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on April 4th, at the Prayers For Peace Park, 29455 Pamoosa Ln., in Valley Center at 1 p.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
