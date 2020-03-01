|
Neil W. Bonner September 4, 1933 - February 19, 2020 Chula Vista Neil W. Bonner, 86, a lifelong resident of South Bay, passed away peacefully at home in Chula Vista, surrounded by family on February 19th, 2020, after a short battle with esophageal cancer.He was born to his parents, Irl and Alice Bonner, in San Diego on September 4th, 1933, and was raised with four older siblings in San Ysidro and the Otay Mesa. He was part of the first graduating class of Mar Vista High School in 1952.He started his professional life selling cars for Acme Chevrolet in National City in the late 50's; winning Top Producer at Acme Chevrolet in 1964 before moving to South Bay Chevrolet in Chula Vista as Fleet Manager in 1965. In 1982, he moved up the block and bought one-half of Courtney Tire Service and continued to serve his customers and friends until January 2020.He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, golfer, and storyteller. Most of all, he loved socializing and laughing with customers and friends at Courtney Tire.Neil is survived by his wife, Betty of 54 years; his daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Bonner-Laspada; son-in-law, Tommy Laspada, and son, Wyl Bonner, numerous nieces and nephews, and grand-cats.Services will be held at Glen Abbey in Bonita, CA, on Wednesday, March 4th, at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Life at Bonita Golf Club at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN.org) Donations in tribute can be made directly to their website or call 410-358-3226.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020