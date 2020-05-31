Neil Zitren El Cajon Neil Zitren passed away peacefully at home on May 19 surrounded his family. He was born in New York to two hard working immigrant parents and was an honor student, brilliant writer, triple A baseball player and rodeo bull rider. He married Theresa Proto in 1950 and in 1956 they left New York to find a better place to live and raise their two children and kept driving until they found San Diego. Neil owned two gas stations with his father in law and later bought Broadway Auto Electric in Lemon Grove and together with Terry built it into the successful business it is today. Until a month before his passing, he could still be found answering the phone, diagnosing car problems and talking with customers.He will be remembered for his generosity and kindness to others. Although Neil worked very long hours, he found time to coach many youth baseball teams, drive kids to late night grunion runs and early morning workouts and teach kids how to fix their bicycles and later cars. Kids who needed a place to stay were always welcome at "Zitren's Home for Wayward Boys". He enjoyed fishing and motorhome traveling, going across the country many times. Neil was an avid golfer who could be found on the course as soon as the sun came up. He and Terry were members of Singing Hills Golf Resort where they spent many happy days with their golf family. Neil made an impact on so many lives and was a devoted husband (of almost 70 years) and father. He will be missed by his wife, Terry, son Rick Zitren (Leslee), daughter Nancy Rosenberger (Thom), grandchildren Michael Ramsbacker (Sarah), Rachel Burke (Julian), Ben Rosenberger (Jen), Sam Rosenberger (Amy), Maegan Bowe (John), Bryan Zitren and great-grandsons Ethan, Gavin, Dylan and Nolan Burke, Cole Rosenberger, Jacob Ramsbacker and Parker Bowe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In honor of Neil, donations may be made to Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association. P.O. Box 153792 San Diego, CA 92195 or directly at adaptivesportsandrec.org January 26, 1929 - May 19, 2020
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 31, 2020.