Nelda Jo Spencer SAN DIEGO Nelda was gifted to the world on January 30, 1937, when she was born to her parents, James and Viola Heck in Hobart, Oklahoma. In early life, she and her family traveled between Oklahoma, California, and Nebraska before settling in San Diego. Over her life's journey, Nelda grew to become a strong, courageous, and passionate woman, devoted matriarch, and loyal friend.Nelda was also a trailblazer for women in law enforcement over the span of her illustrious career of 25 years with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. She attended the first law enforcement academy in the county to include women and was an active part in ensuring equal employment and promotion opportunities for women within the Sheriff's Department. She then worked her way up through the ranks and retired as Captain and the Facility Commander of the Las Colinas Detention Facility, proving that she was, in fact, a force to be reckoned with.During retirement, she lovingly tended to her garden and roses, as well as the lives of those around her. She also enjoyed playing poker and traveling with family.Nelda was called home on May 22, 2019 at the age of 82. She leaves her legacy behind in her family, friends, and every heart she touched during her journey here on Earth. A celebration of this phenomenal woman will be held on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Canyon Ridge Baptist Church, 6866 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, California. Flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution can be made to the Sharp HealthCare Foundation. January 30, 1937 - May 22, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary