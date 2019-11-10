|
Nellie Irene Kline August 25, 1925 - October 3, 2019 Leucadia, CA Born to Herman and Mary Mohr in the family farmhouse in Waldron, IN, 1925. Died at age 94. She survived her husband, Richard Kline (1926-2016). Survived by her two daughters, Gilee Larson and Karyn Deming, and three grandsons, David, Stephen and Matthew Larson. She lived a full life learning, teaching, and helping others. Active member of Carlsbad Community Church. Graveside memorial on November 26, 2019 at 2 pm at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, Oceanside.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019