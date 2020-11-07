This has to be the same lovely lady that taught legal shorthand and advanced shorthand at Palomar College. I must say that she was one of the very best teachers of 5 years of college and she made it possible for me to land my first job as a legal secretary after 2 years at Palomar in San Jose. She was a true teacher, meaning that she knew it was her duty as a teacher to make you learn, not just to kill time in her class. I know that in shorthand, the symbol you write for the word comes from the sound that you say. Nellie always wondered why no one in her class could write caution correctly in shorthand. Finally she asked the class why no one was getting the word correctly and it was because of her accent, she was saying coition, She finally wrote the word caution on the board and everyone wrote the symbol correctly from then on. I think of her every time I use or see that word. She would also be pleased to know I still use shorthand about every week!!! Just wonderful memories of a remarkable teacher and person that I was fortunate enough to have at Palomar

College.

Carilyn Walker Vice