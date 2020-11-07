1/
Nellie Irene Kline
1925 - 2019
In memory of Nellie Irene Kline.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Eternal Hills Memorial Park
January 5, 2020
This has to be the same lovely lady that taught legal shorthand and advanced shorthand at Palomar College. I must say that she was one of the very best teachers of 5 years of college and she made it possible for me to land my first job as a legal secretary after 2 years at Palomar in San Jose. She was a true teacher, meaning that she knew it was her duty as a teacher to make you learn, not just to kill time in her class. I know that in shorthand, the symbol you write for the word comes from the sound that you say. Nellie always wondered why no one in her class could write caution correctly in shorthand. Finally she asked the class why no one was getting the word correctly and it was because of her accent, she was saying coition, She finally wrote the word caution on the board and everyone wrote the symbol correctly from then on. I think of her every time I use or see that word. She would also be pleased to know I still use shorthand about every week!!! Just wonderful memories of a remarkable teacher and person that I was fortunate enough to have at Palomar
College.
Carilyn Walker Vice
November 29, 2019
Our dear Nellie! We have so many fond memories of Nellie, and we only knew her 10 years! She was so genuine and easy to talk to. She never tried to put on airs. She was a faithful friend who participated in our family events when asked. She would bring fruits from her orchard to share. She just had a steadfastness about her and never quit pressing on even when it got difficult for her, she just didn't know any other way. Her family was very dear to her, and we heard about them long before we ever met them. We miss her very much and know we'll see her again in God's Kingdom. Much love, Paul & Bonnie Derpack
Paul & Bonnie Derpack
