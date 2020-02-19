|
Nellie K. (Cotton) Young November 28, 1947 - February 4, 2020 San Diego / Las Vegas Nellie died peacefully, in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was dearly loved by her husband, Alan, son, Alan Jr., (Sandie) and granddaughter, Hailey, also, by many loyal and caring brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. The family will have a private Celebration of Life and then Nellie will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020