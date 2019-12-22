|
Nelva Z. Juliano VISTA Nelva Z. Juliano, aka "Pam," 81, passed away December 5, 2019, with her family by her side. Born and raised in Panama, she joined the US Navy at age 18. While stationed in Hawaii, she met and married the love of her life, a Marine named Arthur V. Juliano. The duo crisscrossed the U.S. welcoming seven children along the way. At 43, Pam returned to the Navy reserves, working on F-18 and helicopter engines with VC-13 at Miramar and later, Naval Station North Island, where she retired after 24 service years.Pam also had a career with the San Marcos Unified School District as a Special Ed Instructional Aide and was a small business owner. The Little Yellow Flower House provided for many special occasions. For seven years, Pam coordinated student housing through Palomar College's English Language School, hosting international students.Pam was a good neighbor and friend, who remained active with her bunco and bible study groups. A life-long learner and teacher; lover of nature, music, dancing, traditions, family, and life, Pam was a generous soul. Her home was always open to old and new friends, whom she embraced like family.Pam was a gifted nurturer with the ability to grow anything, from seeds to trees; life-long friendships and her precious family. Daughter, sister, friend, aunt, nana, guardian angel, and mother to so many; She was known fondly as "Mom" to her shipmates in the Navy.Pam is survived by her own "magnificent seven" children, Angela, Arthur, Tina, Victor, Teresa, Laura and Emily, and their sister, Jaydee; 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Margarita, Theresa, Elizabeth; brother-in-law, Thomas; nephews, Oscar Jr, James, Mark, Scott, Tim, Tom; nieces, Karen, Susan, Melissa; and several grandnephews, nieces and cousins.A joyful celebration will be held in the spring for family and friends.In lieu of flowers, Pam wished contributions go to Nana's Memorial Education Fund https://www.facebook.com/PanamaNanaJuliano for her grandchildren or to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019