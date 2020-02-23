Home

Neomia E. Lewis

Neomia E. Lewis Obituary
Neomia E. Nomie' Lewis November 2, 1934 - February 11, 2020 San Diego Neomia E. Lewis, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born November 2, 1934, in Illinois to Nicolas and Neomia Oke. She was a 1953 graduate of Chesterton High School. Neomia would be most proud of her service in the Navy, marriage to Sam (passed in 2016), and for being the rock of her family. She is survived by her sons Cole, Bric, Wayde and Brent; sister Midge; and many grandkids and great-grandkids. Per her wishes she will be scattered at sea.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
