Newton Michael Myers
December 24, 1920 - September 6, 2020
LA JOLLA
On Sunday morning, September 6, Captain Newton Myers took his final flight into heaven to be reunited with his loving wife, Dolly. Newton passed away peacefully at the age of 99 at The Cove at La Jolla with his niece by his side.Newton was born December 24, 1920, in Beaver Falls, PA, the son of the late Anthony and Melvina McCamer Myers.He was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and Garfield Business School. Newton began taking flying lessons after high school completing 100 hours flying time and earning his private license at the Patterson Heights Field in Beaver Falls.Newton and Dolly were high school sweethearts and were married June 6, 1942 sharing 70 years of marriage before her passing in November of 2012. The two loves of Newton's life were Dolly and flying.Newton enlisted in the Army Air Forces in January 1942, where he trained in Montgomery, Alabama. In January 1943, Newton was assigned to Long Beach, CA, and the Air Transport Command where he completed flight training on 21 aircrafts.He was discharged in January 1946 with the rank of Captain. His decorations and citations included Pacific Theater Services Medal, American Theater Services Medal and World War II Victory Medal.In April 1946, after a telephone interview, Newton was hired by Slick Airways as Captain. Slick Airways was a government-contracted carrier for the military and civilian personnel and cargo. He flew all over the world. Life was never a bore to Newt. He would be here today and tomorrow in Asia, Australia, Europe or South America. He spent 25 years with Slick Airways and 20,000 hours in the air. He retired when he was 52 years old and from that time on, he and Dolly traveled extensively. They made California their home for 74 years, the last 26 being in San Diego.Newton was Protestant by faith and a life member of Pasadena Elks Lodge #672.Surviving are nieces, Marsha Schaer, San Diego and Beaver, PA; Marilyn (Bill) Timoney, Pebble Beach, CA; Laraine Marsh, The Villages, FL; great-niece, Dr. Kristin Hall, Germantown, TN; great-nephews, Charles Hall III and David Hall, and their mother, Elizabeth Hall, High Point, NC; and sister-in-law, Loretta Marsh, Beaver, PA. In addition to his parents and his wife, Dolly, Newton was also predeceased by his nephew, Charles Hall Jr. in 2017. Services will take place Thursday, September 24, at El Camino Memorial-Sorrento Valley, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road San Diego, CA 92121. Visitation at 11:00 am, Services at 12:00 pm with Chaplain Chris Sikora officiating. Military service with honors will be at Miramar National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.In lieu of flowers, Newton's family would prefer a memorial contribution to be made to The Cove at La Jolla, 7160 Fay Ave., La Jolla, CA 92037-5511.The family would like to thank the staff at The Cove at La Jolla for the excellent care Newton received during his stay there, especially to Ashley for her care and concern not only to Newton but also to the family. Newton will be sadly missed by his family and friends. It is a privilege to know him and to remember him.