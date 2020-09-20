1/1
Newton Michael Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Newton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Newton Michael Myers
December 24, 1920 - September 6, 2020
LA JOLLA
On Sunday morning, September 6, Captain Newton Myers took his final flight into heaven to be reunited with his loving wife, Dolly. Newton passed away peacefully at the age of 99 at The Cove at La Jolla with his niece by his side.Newton was born December 24, 1920, in Beaver Falls, PA, the son of the late Anthony and Melvina McCamer Myers.He was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and Garfield Business School. Newton began taking flying lessons after high school completing 100 hours flying time and earning his private license at the Patterson Heights Field in Beaver Falls.Newton and Dolly were high school sweethearts and were married June 6, 1942 sharing 70 years of marriage before her passing in November of 2012. The two loves of Newton's life were Dolly and flying.Newton enlisted in the Army Air Forces in January 1942, where he trained in Montgomery, Alabama. In January 1943, Newton was assigned to Long Beach, CA, and the Air Transport Command where he completed flight training on 21 aircrafts.He was discharged in January 1946 with the rank of Captain. His decorations and citations included Pacific Theater Services Medal, American Theater Services Medal and World War II Victory Medal.In April 1946, after a telephone interview, Newton was hired by Slick Airways as Captain. Slick Airways was a government-contracted carrier for the military and civilian personnel and cargo. He flew all over the world. Life was never a bore to Newt. He would be here today and tomorrow in Asia, Australia, Europe or South America. He spent 25 years with Slick Airways and 20,000 hours in the air. He retired when he was 52 years old and from that time on, he and Dolly traveled extensively. They made California their home for 74 years, the last 26 being in San Diego.Newton was Protestant by faith and a life member of Pasadena Elks Lodge #672.Surviving are nieces, Marsha Schaer, San Diego and Beaver, PA; Marilyn (Bill) Timoney, Pebble Beach, CA; Laraine Marsh, The Villages, FL; great-niece, Dr. Kristin Hall, Germantown, TN; great-nephews, Charles Hall III and David Hall, and their mother, Elizabeth Hall, High Point, NC; and sister-in-law, Loretta Marsh, Beaver, PA. In addition to his parents and his wife, Dolly, Newton was also predeceased by his nephew, Charles Hall Jr. in 2017. Services will take place Thursday, September 24, at El Camino Memorial-Sorrento Valley, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road San Diego, CA 92121. Visitation at 11:00 am, Services at 12:00 pm with Chaplain Chris Sikora officiating. Military service with honors will be at Miramar National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.In lieu of flowers, Newton's family would prefer a memorial contribution to be made to The Cove at La Jolla, 7160 Fay Ave., La Jolla, CA 92037-5511.The family would like to thank the staff at The Cove at La Jolla for the excellent care Newton received during his stay there, especially to Ashley for her care and concern not only to Newton but also to the family. Newton will be sadly missed by his family and friends. It is a privilege to know him and to remember him.Please visit his website at www.sorrentovalleychapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
8584532121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park and Mortuaries (Sorrento Valley)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved