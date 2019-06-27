Nicholas John McIntyre February 21, 1978 - June 18, 2019 San Diego The coastal regions of San Diego and beyond lost a son, Captain Nick passed away peacefully with his devoted brother and mother by his side in Tacoma, Washington. Nick was passionate about fishing, boats, music, motorcycles, BMX bikes, reptiles, mechanics, desert camping, food, family and friends. His big heart and fun-loving spirit was bestowed unto family, friends, and anyone on the docks who needed help. The saying goes, "Nick can fix it" and he did. Nick was a hard worker, great fisherman and an amazing cook. His knowledge of the oceans and sea life taught everyone he came in contact with something new. Nick shared everything he had with a smile. His fun-loving spirit will be missed daily and his kindness will remain in our hearts. We honor the life that was lived. We honor a spirit, now free. Survived by loving mother Carrie Ann McIntyre, devoted brother Richie McIntyre, adoring love Julie Dustin, and loving extended McIntyre, Simmons and Jamul families. Celebration of Life will be held July 20, 2019, 1:00 pm at Jamul house. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary