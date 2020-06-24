Nicholas John McIntyre
1978 - 2019
In memory of Nicholas John McIntyre.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
July 20, 2019
Just because our time together was short doesn't negate the fact the we had something special, and we both knew it. I hadn't talked to someone on the phone for hours since high school, or felt so at ease when meeting for first time like with you ....we grew up riding 20 inch bmx bikes at same tracks, had the same songs on playlists , and discovered we had been struggling with grief during the same year........waking up with that last morning before you left i remember you saying to me "wow, its not a dream , your really here , and I'm really happy" ...even though our time was short, Nick, the "happy" you gave me will last forever in my heart, always in my dreams, never forgotten . ❤
Melissa Leeper
July 17, 2019
Nick, I really admired your sense of humor, and the way you put everything into your work. I miss you and your Dad, but I know your in a better place.
Dale and Fred Thompson
July 13, 2019
Nick had faith in his fellow a man. Nick had faith in what he did and in what he was doing. Nick cared about people who cared.** Nick knew how to Love**We Loved Nick so so much indeed. Sincerely, The Wilson Family. Friends of Uncle Marc in Point Loma 48 years.
Nicholas & Virginia Wilson
July 12, 2019
marc mcintyre
July 12, 2019
dear nick you are heavily missed by many. the great times on land and sea,the best times ever .desert trips with family an friends riding motorcycles i'll never forget . tell a couple of you're good clean jokes up there miss you.
marc mcintyre
July 12, 2019
dear nick heavy heart you are not here. the great times on land and water. catalina trips. desert trips with family and friends .tell them a couple of good clean jokes up there.tell' youre dad he is a egghead. you will be missed dearly.
marc mcintyre
July 12, 2019
dear nick yopu will be missed dearly many great times on land and water desert trips riding wioth family and friends . tell every body you see up there a good joke or two. heavily be missed .marc q mcintyre.
marc mcintyure
June 28, 2019
Nick, I'm really sorry to hear you've gone on to your great reward. I'll never forget the fun times we had when you worked at RCP...especially that day with Pat and Pony boy in the van. I must have told that story 100 times. Don't get in too much trouble with Pat up there. We'll miss you greatly!!!
Ed Marsh
June 28, 2019
We will all miss your smile, stories and laughter! Your quick hand to help anybody! Always learning new things! Keep them all laughing for all of us....
Julia and Ward Seglund
Friend
June 28, 2019
16199710013. Looking for info on celebrations. Thank You.
Heather Rose Cordova
June 27, 2019
Nick, it's too much to believe you are gone. You're generous, big beautiful eyes! Gruff voice. Totally captivating. You walked on water for me. I'll never forget you. I've still been looking for you this week. I'm so sorry that you're gone. I love you. Heather Rose
*please contact me with info on celebrations 619-071-0013..someone great is gone.
Heather Rose Cordova
June 27, 2019
Personality picture! @Ransburg, CA
Carrie Simmons
June 27, 2019
June 27, 2019
June 27, 2019
June 27, 2019
Captain Nick McIntyre
Lisa McIntyre
June 27, 2019
I will never forget your humor, the stories you told, barbecuing with you, finally catching that lobster you promised after I bugged you forever about it, and of course I will never forget all that fishing we did off the back deck of the Red Devil. You will be deeply missed and never ever forgotten
Jenni Sherwin
June 27, 2019
Nick - your kind heart, infectious smile, thousands of jokes, knowledge of how to fix anything I break, catching and cooking fish (and lobster for Jenni) are unparalleled. I will Never forget you brother.
Come on aboard - Lets make a drink.

Cap'n Dan
June 27, 2019
Thanks for all the wonderful memories Nick, smiling now just thinking of some. Your jokes and stories were priceless. You were one of a kind and will be missed immensely. Love, Aunt Sue
June 27, 2019
No one could tell a story like you Nick, your big heart and adventurous spirit will be sorely missed. You are with the best now but here on earth we will retell your tales cherish the time we did have with you.
June Simmons
June 27, 2019
Nick there will always be an empty seat on the boat space on the trailer
for your bike empty chair at the campfire and a void in my life
Tell em all hello Captain. Steve
Steve Simmons
