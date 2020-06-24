Just because our time together was short doesn't negate the fact the we had something special, and we both knew it. I hadn't talked to someone on the phone for hours since high school, or felt so at ease when meeting for first time like with you ....we grew up riding 20 inch bmx bikes at same tracks, had the same songs on playlists , and discovered we had been struggling with grief during the same year........waking up with that last morning before you left i remember you saying to me "wow, its not a dream , your really here , and I'm really happy" ...even though our time was short, Nick, the "happy" you gave me will last forever in my heart, always in my dreams, never forgotten . ❤

Melissa Leeper