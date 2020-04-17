|
|
Nicholas R. Frost, Jr. October 26, 1967 - April 5, 2020 Encinitas It is with great sadness that the family of Nicholas Richard Frost Jr. announce his death on April 5, 2020. He was 52 years old.Nick Jr. was born in Boston, MA, on October 26, 1967. He was raised in Del Mar, CA, and lived his adult life in Encinitas, CA. Nick was endearingly responsible and caring for those around him. Growing up, he saw the value in leadership by example. He led a life guided by a high sense of morals and integrity. He served as his senior class vice president. He graduated from Torrey Pines High School with honors in 1986 and attended UCLA. He later transferred and received his B.A. degree from Boston College in Newton, MA. Nick Jr. was always interested in business and read the WSJ avidly. He liked working in Real Estate sales and marketing. In his leisure, he would write screenplays. He enjoyed an active lifestyle, played sports, and participated in many half marathons and triathlons with life long friends. Nick spent many days on the beach, swimming, and surfing. He also was curious about world cultures, which led him to travel to Africa, Hawaii, Bali, Europe, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Peru with friends. Nick Jr. was an engaging, conversational, and entertaining person. He battled a devastating mental illness with the grit of a true warrior. He was frustrated that it hampered his true potential, which saddened us all. He will be terribly missed and always in our hearts. Nick Jr. is survived by his parents, Dr. Nicholas and Frances Frost; his brothers, Thomas Frost (wife Jemma), and Brian Frost; his nieces and nephews, Annika, Kian, Declan, and Keira Frost, all of San Diego County, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial will be held later when the COVID 19 pandemic has abated. The family requests in lieu of flowers to donate to Nick, Jr.'s two favorite charities: CARE or Save the Children Federation, Inc. Or to NAMI.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020