Nick Nicholas September 24, 1925 - July 23, 2020 San Diego Born on September 24,1925 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the James and and Elena Ethtratiov Kapellas, he was the eldest of four siblings. Nick died on July 23, 2020, in San Diego, California at the age of 95. He graduated from Crane Tech High School in Chicago in 1943 and was the quarterback of the football team. He was recruited by University of Michigan for his football talents but was drafted by the Air Force for World War II in the same year and was stationed at McDill Field in Tampa, Florida, awaiting assignment. Nick was then transferred to the 3rd Army's 94th Division under General George Patton. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was wounded in battle, receiving a Purple Heart for his service. Upon recovering, he was placed on limited duty and sent to Oslo, Norway, where he was assigned to repatriate German occupiers and Russian prisoners. He completed his military service in Frankfurt, Germany as a courier for Robert Murphy, a political advisor to General Dwight Eisenhower. He received an Honorable discharge from the military in April 1946.Nick returned to the United States to San Diego, California, where his family had relocated. During the war his father, James Nicholas, had died. In San Diego, he was first employed as an Industrial Engineer at General Dynamics and then at Solar Industries in the same capacity. He also met his future wife, Beulah Stamatopoulos, at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, where they became the first couple to be married in the newly constructed church on August 26, 1951, and were married for 64 years until Bea's passing. Bea was the light of his life and was a tremendous influence on Nick.Nick and Bea built a house for themselves and their three children in 1965 in Point Loma area of San Diego, where he resided until his passing. In 1973 Nick and Bea purchased Yacht Club Liquor in Point Loma and subsequently purchased Ship N' Shore Liquor, also in Point Loma, Dimitri's Deli in Seaport Village near downtown San Diego and Park Place Liquor in Coronado. All their stores had delicatessens and many of their children's friends had their first jobs at these delicatessens. He was an active member in the community of Point Loma, where he was a longtime member of the Optimist International service organization and was well known as a baseball coach in local youth baseball, winning many league championships. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the San Diego Country Club.Nick was friendly, passionate, athletic, funny, and loved his family more than anything. He was an overachiever who was the eldest son of a poor Greek immigrant family in Chicago and achieved great success. He greatly influenced a generation of boys and young men who grew up with Nick as their baseball coach and never forgot the mark he made on their lives and kept in touch for his entire life. He was the guy who would give you a vote of confidence when you needed it or a kick in the rear when you deserved it Nick is survived by his children James Nicholas, Adrienne Churchill, Peter Nicholas, and his grandchildren Alexis Nicholas, Brooke Nicholas, James William Nicholas, Andreas Nicholas, and William Peter Nicholas.His family will deeply miss the presence of the Patriarch of the family as will a legion of friends that he had such a positive impact on.In lieu of flowers or gifts of any sort, the family would like to direct any donations to an organization that near and dear to Nick's heart.Point Loma Little League Nick Nicholas Memorial Donation P.O. Box 6575 San Diego, CA 92166



