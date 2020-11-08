1/1
Nickie Jon 'Nick' Stanger

Escondido
Our dear dad, friend, and brother, Nick, age 77, of Escondido, California passed away on November 4, 2020, after a long and courageous disagreement with Parkinson's disease. Nick was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Beth Jackson and Vaughn Mulliner "Jack" Stanger. He grew up with his brother, Scott Stanger, and his beloved quarter horse, Amber. Throughout his childhood, he competed extensively in Western Pleasure competitions with Amber and spent most of his youth traveling to horse shows and riding. As he got older, he attended the University of Utah to study math in anticipation of a life devoted to aviation. He joined the Air Force after graduation and proved to be a gifted pilot. He flew over 500 missions in the Vietnam War and earned numerous honors for his bravery and service to his country. In college, he met Judith Lee Johnston. They fell in love and married in 1964. Within a few years, they had started a family and moved to San Diego to raise Jon Scott, Nicole Anne, Daniel Lee, and Eric Reid. Nick flew for PSA and the Air Force Reserves. In 1988, while flying for US Airways and as CEO of Pacific Immediate Care, Nick fell in love with and married Michelle Marie Dooley and had a fifth child, Scarlett Elizabeth. In addition to his children, Nick is survived by his brother, Scott. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Michelle, and his amazing parents, Beth and Jack. He was a wonderful, generous, caring, fun-loving, and hilarious friend to all. He loved animals, travel, cars, planes, hunting, country music, movies, charity work, cooking, photography, mischief, and kicking ass. He will be dearly missed. September 19, 1943 - November 4, 2020



Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
