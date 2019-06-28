Nicolas Tellegen Burcham October 14, 1998 - June 21, 2019 Escondido On the morning of June 21, 2019, Nicolas Tellegen Burcham was lost in a car accident at the age of 20. Nic was best known for his loyalty to friends & family, heartwarming smile and goofy antics. He was the first to help any friend with any problem. Nic will be remembered as an amazing man that made everyone feel at ease, always being sure to include every single person.He is survived by his parents, Gwen Tellegen & Chris Burcham; his grandmother, Jeane Burcham and grandfather, Auke Tellegen; uncles and aunts, Tim and Dawn Burcham, Peter and Margaret Tellegen, and Ann Burcham; the love of his life, Tristen Kath, and her mother, Diane Kath. Nic left countless friends from Del Lago Academy, Classical Academy, LR Green, High Tech Middle, Pop Warner, Lacrosse, and the Car Scene.A viewing of Nic Burcham will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Rd., Poway, CA, from 1-4pm. There will be a gathering held afterward at 5pm at the Kath residence.On July 8, 2019, Nic's memorial service will be held at Emmanual Faith Church at 1:30pm followed by a Celebration of Life at Vintana Restaurant. Both are in Escondido.Visit https://photos.app.goo.gl/jKWr82yKG5qSidzc7to see and post photos. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 28, 2019