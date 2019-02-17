Niki Jean Kopenhaver February 20, 1953 - January 25, 2019 SAN DIEGO Niki Jean Kopenhaver, age 65 passed peacefully after battling cancer for the last six months. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother and proud grandmother. Niki had an amazing sense of humor, loved karaoke, was self-less, kind and lived her life to the fullest. She was also a respected businesswoman and mentor. During her career she was the President of American Innotek and later became a real estate agent. She served her community through the Lady's Oriental Shrine of North America, Inc., Shaaru Court No. 37, San Diego, CA. She was the 2nd Ceremonial Lady and was inline to become the High Priestess. Niki was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, of 28 years. She is survived by her brother, Larry, her son, Bill, her daughters, Angie and Korey, and her grandchildren, Nick, Alec, Anthony and Acacia. Her service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 2pm at the Al Bahr Shrine Center, followed by a Celebration of Life reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pacifica House in Carlsbad, CA are requested. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary