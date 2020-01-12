|
Nina Jan' Hire September 3, 1946 - January 1, 2020 Oceanside Nina Jannette Hire passed away on January 1, 2020, at the age of 73, surrounded by family. Jan built community wherever she went, whether with other military families, in the offices at National University, in her neighborhood in Oceanside, or with her church at Holy Cross. She was deeply devoted to the organization and the members of the San Luis Rey Rotary Club, where she served in various positions for nearly 20 years, most recently as one of the organization's presidents until her passing. Jan was equally dedicated to her friends and family. Throughout her life and travels, she amassed an impressive network of friends and supporters. Their kindness and support through her long illness was a constant source of comfort for Jan and gratitude for her family. Jan was a Jill of all trades, with careers including student accounts at National University, as a tax preparer, and as a dental hygienist. She loved country music, animals of all kinds, traveling to exotic locations, eating out, and shopping for herself and her family. Jan was predeceased by her parents Ed and Johnnie. Mourning her loss are her sons Garth and Scott Hire, their father Michael Hire, Jan's daughters-in-law Hollie and Jennifer, sisters Patti Krubsack and Sheila Lemmon, grandchildren Hope and Marc, Hannah and Josh, Rhys, Zoey, and Tess, great-grandchildren Maddox and Nova, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jan was a fighter, and doggedly outlasted her prognosis by more than a year. We will miss her. We now wish her the peace she so deserves after her long struggle. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 2510 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad, CA 92009. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, will be welcomed by Outside the Bowl, online at www.outsidethebowl.org, or by mail at Outside the Bowl, P.O. Box 6193, Oceanside, CA 92052.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020