Nola Jean Morgans
Nola Jean Morgans
December 7, 1930 - September 4, 2020
Scottsdale
Nola was born in Seattle, WA and attended the University of WA. She was a resident of Solana Beach from 1966 - 2014. Nola worked for the Coast Dispatch and later became a prominent realtor and broker in the area in the 1970's and 80's; working with Red Carpet Realty, Coldwell Banker and Davidson Communities. Nola was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. Morgans. She leaves behind three children, John "Tom" (Michele), Michelle Morgans and Mary Anne "Morgan" (Dave) Smith; six grandchildren, Scott (Jen) and Brian Morgans, Kristen (Paul) Clark, Mayson and Campbell Smith, Suzanne Vansteenbergen and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Collin and Audrey Clark.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
