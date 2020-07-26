Nora Leigh Gastineau April 24, 1956 - July 16, 2020 Lakeside CA On July 16, 2020, Nora Gastineau (Oest) passed away peacefully and gained her angel wings, after a very short battle with Breast Cancer. It would be wrong to say she lost her battle because she was never a quitter. No matter how sick she was in her final weeks she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Nora stayed strong. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Nora. Just because she is no longer here, doesn't mean she lost her fight. Nora is looking over us as she takes care of her gardens in Heaven. Nora is survived by her husband of 46 years Jim Gastineau JR (Shorty), her two sons Jim III, Brian and there spouses and her 8 Grandchildren.



