Norma Canales
1928 - 2020
Norma Canales March 7, 1928 - July 18, 2020 LA MESA Norma Canales of La Mesa, CA, passed away on July 18, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 92. Norma was born on March 7, 1928, in San Diego, CA, and was married to Andy Canales. Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andy, and her two brothers, Oscar and Roy Heine. Norma is survived by her three children, Patricia Alvarez, Arthur Canales and Sandra Evans, as well as her eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Norma spent the past three and a half years at The Charleston Retirement Home in Cedar Hills, Utah. Norma and her husband were members of the "Los Paisanos Motor Home Club." They both loved traveling across the United States and in various countries abroad. She also enjoyed being a housewife, but especially loved working in her yard. There will be a viewing held at the Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 - 8pm. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic the family will be holding a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
