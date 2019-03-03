Norma Fern (Graham) Wohlfarth January 16, 1939 - February 18, 2019 Vista Norma Wohlfarth passed away peacefully at home among loved ones following a short illness. She was born in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Her parents were Samuel and Freda (Fuller) Graham; grandparents, Edgar and Mabel (Reeves) Fuller; and John and Betty (Hunt) Graham. Following World War II, Norma's parents moved to the Fresno, CA area. After graduation, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served from April 1959 to October 1962. She was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC, and Camp H.M. Smith, HI. Norma was a proud Marine Corps Veteran. While stationed in Hawaii, Norma and Jerry met, and were married June 30, 1962, in Honolulu, HI. Norma and Jerry were stationed many places including Hawaii and Washington D.C. They settled in Vista, CA, when Jerry retired from the Marine Corps.Norma was Worthy Matron of Star of Vista Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star in 1992 and was a member of Escondido Chapter. She was also active in the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Norma was a member of the Women Marines Association CA-7, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) (Rancho Buena Vista Chapter), and a very proud member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. One of her Mayflower ancestors, Stephen Hopkins was at Jamestown. Norma was a longtime volunteer at Wounded Warrior Bn, Camp Pendleton. You could always find her out there in her red "Once a Marine, Always a Marine" apron and Women Marines Assoc. name tag. Her DAR chapter prepared a "comfort" meal for the troops once a month. Family obligations, age and health issues recently forced her to stop.Norma is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jerrold Wohlfarth; daughters, Deborah L. Ducart (Dan), Sacramento; Terry L. Reed (Dan), Oceanside; grandchildren, Matthew Gardner (Carrie), Bryan, Ohio; and Kaitlyn Ritzen, Vista; Matthew and Curtis Ducart, Sacramento; and great-grandchildren, Lorelai, Maelynn, Kinley, and Josiah Gardner, and Emilee and Holden Ritzen.Norma is also survived by brothers and sisters, Rudy Graham (Sandra) Redding; Cindy Gore, Sacramento; Betty Cuelho, and Ray Graham, Largo, FL; and James Graham, Kerman.Services will be held at Allen Brother's Mortuary, 1315 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019. Reception to follow at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista, CA. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122. Patriot Guard Riders to escort Norma from Vista to Miramar. In lieu of flowers, suggested donations to California Royal Arch Masons Debarrow/Wohlfarth Scholarship Fund at Grand York Rite Offices, 1123 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary