Norma Jean Summersgill February 3, 1930 - October 24, 2019 El Cajon Norma was born in Manning, Arkansas to Jesse D. and Mellie E. Adams. She moved to El Cajon, CA in 1955 with her husband who had taken a job as an engineer at General Dynamics. In 1960, she began her career working at the San Diego State University. The first seven years she worked in the office at the Physical Plant and then transfereed to the Personnel Office where she became the Benefits Officer for the University. Norma became well known for her service to the faculty and staff until her retirement in 1985. In 1986, she received the Mortar Board award for Outstanding Staff Member. Norma was charter member of the SDSU Faculty and Staff Retirement Association serving three terms as President of the Association. She also served as Treasurer of the National Organization of the Association of Retirement Organizations in Higher Education (AROHE) formed in 2002. Norma was also a long time member of the First Lutheran Church in El Cajon, serving as an Elder as well as volunteering to help in the office and with bulletins. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer L. Summersgill. She is survived by her daughter, S. Carol Halter and son-in-law, L.J. Halter of Woodland Park, CO, and her sister, Betty Zoe Powell of Morrilton, AR. She is also survived by family in and around South Alabama, which Norma considered her family.Donations can go to the SDSU RA, Scholarship Fund, AD-225, San Diego, CA 92182-5000.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019