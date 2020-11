My thoughts to Norma's family. I knew Norma as an employee at SDSU in the early 1970's. There were lots of staff members in the personnel office, none of who's names I can recall except Norma's. That is because she was an exceptionally patient, kind and helpful person. My job at SDSU was my first full-time employment and at the age of 21, I didn't know much. Norma was generous with her time. May she get the rest and peace she so well deserves for a life of kindness. Signed Eric Rhee