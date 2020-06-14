Norma Martin Hicks June 5, 1934 - June 1, 2020 San Diego On any given Sunday, Norma Hicks could be seen greeting parishioners at the First United Methodist Church in Mission Valley where warm welcomes were her specialty. Norma Martin Hicks passed away peacefully in her home on June 1, 2020. She was the daughter of Alberta Rebecca and Samuel Raymond Martin of Pulaski, Virginia. Luckily, she chose to attend Bluefield College in West Virginia where she met the love of her life, Clarence Perry Hicks, Jr. The two love birds wed on May 14, 1955. Not wanting to waste any time starting a family, they had their first daughter, Cynthia Leigh, in February 1956. They made the big move to San Diego in 1960 and had a second daughter, Rebecca Ellen in 1967. Norma worked for General Dynamics for many years until she decided to become a teacher. She graduated from SDSU in 1976 and ended up teaching English at Point Loma High for 20 years. She enjoyed motivating her students to work hard. After she retired, she traveled, socialized with friends and enjoyed time with her family. Her favorite pastime was being with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Clarence Perry Hicks, Jr. in 2003. She is survived by daughters Cynthia Hicks Droske (Bruce) and Rebecca Hicks Hetter (Dave) and grandchildren David Hetter, Jr. and Kayla Hetter. She will be eternally missed. Services will be scheduled for a later date.



